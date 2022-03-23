Man charged in hours-long SWAT standoff on Greyhound bus that shut down I-85

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department charged a 23-year-old man one day after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a bus driver, shutting down Interstate 85.

Police said Jaylin Backman, a Conyers resident, faces one count of aggravated assault after an argument on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta to New York led to a standoff with police on the highway.

Detectives determined Backman wasn't holding the bus' occupants hostage and didn't point his gun at any passengers.

The driver and all passengers got off the bus unharmed. SWAT Teams surrounded the bus and entered as soon as police determined it was safe to take Backman into custody.

SWAT STANDOFF ON GREYHOUND BUS ENDS PEACEFULLY

Gwinnett police called the ordeal a "mental health crisis."

The bus was stopped on the I-85 northbound ramp to Indian Trail. The hours-long standoff between SWAT Teams and the armed man resulted in all lanes being shut down.

