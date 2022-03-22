SWAT responds to armed person aboard Greyhound bus off I-85 in Gwinnett County

article

All lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County have been shut down as SWAT teams respond to an armed man on a Greyhound Bus stopped at an exit ramp.

Gwinnett County officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a SWAT team has responded to a Greyhound bus on the I-85 northbound ramp to Indian Trail.

According to officials, a subject is inside the bus armed with a gun.

At this time, officials say the driver and all passengers have been evacuated from the bus.

Officials have not identified the individual or said what led up to the SWAT team being called.

The standoff has caused major delays in traffic on I-85 in both directions. Drivers should expect heavy impacts to traffic and plan alternate routes.

