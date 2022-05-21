School board thanks Gwinnett bus driver for safely transporting children during shooting

article

The Gwinnett County Board of Education and Gwinnett County Public Schools honored a bus driver for quick actions in protecting Riverside Elementary School students when a woman shot at her bus.

Patricia Rodriguez was injured when police said 57-year-old Celeste Michele Saunders opened fire on the bus in a Suwanee neighborhood. Rodriguez was hit by shattered glass, police said.

Riverside Elementary School, the GCPS Transportation Department and the school district thanked Rodriguez for her actions during a May 19 board meeting.

Saunders was arrested the next day and charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and unauthorized discharge of a firearm near a public street.

Police said no children were injured. The report came to the police at around 7:15 a.m. on May 9. Police taped off a section of Highland Gate Drive off of Johnson Road. The neighborhood is across from Settles Bridge Park and less than a mile from Riverside Elementary School.

The shooting happened the same day someone opened fire at an Atlanta bus stop, firing a gun in the direction of a group of children waiting for their bus.