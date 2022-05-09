GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Atlanta Police Department requested agents to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

Officials have confirmed that investigators are at the scene on the 300 block of Skipper Place NW shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene to learn about possible injuries and what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to 45 officer-involved shootings this year, prior to Monday's incident. The Atlanta Police Department has been involved in six of those officer-involved shootings this year.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.