Police investigating report of someone shooting at school bus

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it's investigating a report of someone shooting at a school bus.

The report came to police at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Police had taped off a section of Highland Gate Drive in the Highlands at Bridgegate subdivision off of Johnson Road in Gwinnett County. The neighborhood is across from Settles Bridge Park.

Police said no one was injured.

FOX 5 Atlanta is heading to the neighborhood to gather more details from police.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.