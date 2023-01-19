Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting

article

Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December.

Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.

Police haven't arrested Williams. They said he is known by several different names: Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman, Alvin Marcus Williams, Stanley Williams, Stanley Lamar Williams, Stoney Williams, Stoney L Williams, Stoney Larmar Williams, Stoney Lee Williams or Stony David Williams.

Last week, police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers in connection to the murder.

Police responded near a car dealership on Dec. 9 on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court Motors car dealership parking lot near the intersection of Annistown Road and Centerville Highway.

No one was arrested at the crim scene. Police found Vickers about one month after the shooting.

Police later identified the victim as Owens. Police still haven't stated a motive for the shooting. Preliminary details indicated Owens might have known her killer, police said.