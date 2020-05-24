Gwinnett police search for missing 75-year-old

Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing elderly man.

According to investigators, 75-year-old David Kang has not been seen since 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Prior to his disappearance Kang was spotted wearing a blue shirt and a grey jacket with jeans.

Anyone with information on Kang's whereabouts should contact Gwinnett Contact Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.