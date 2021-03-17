Gwinnett police increase patrols at Asian-owned businesses following Atlanta-area shootings

article

Though there are no known threats, police in Gwinnett County said they are increasing patrols near Asain-owned businesses in the wake of multiple deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said the patrol increase was in response to Tuesday's tragic events and Gwinnett County Police Department patrols are on alert near Asian-owned businesses, particularly spas.

Flynn said, although there are no known threats, patrols would continue for the foreseeable future for "the safety and comfort of the community."

"If anyone sees something that may appear suspicious or potentially criminal in nature, they are encouraged to call the police immediately," Flynn said.

Authorities in Cherokee County said 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, suspected of killing eight and injuring one, confessed to three shootings at Atlanta-area spas, one in Cherokee County and two in Atlanta.

Law enforcement officials said Long told police his motive stemmed from a "sexual addiction."

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.