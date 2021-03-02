Racial slur spray-painted on side of car in Suwanee

article

Police in Suwanee are searching for the vandal who spray-painted an ethnic slur on the side of a car.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of the Movie Tavern located at 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. Suwanee police said someone used black spray paint to write a derogatory word used to malign a person of Asian descent on the side of a blue Nissan Altima parked in the lot.

Officers said a witness saw the suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and had black hair. That suspect left in an older white four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crime or may know who is behind it is asked to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 770-904-7642.

