Gwinnett police arrest 8 suspected of street racing, impound 7 cars

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it made eight arrests and impounded seven cars over one weekend in connection to suspected street racing.

The arrests include three felony charges and five

The police department said different units collaborated to issue issued more than 45 citations.

"Street racing is illegal, dangerous and taken very seriously," a police department statement said. "It can lead to injury, property damage, loss of driving privileges and jail time. We will continue to combat this issue through regular enforcement details."

Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp meant to crack down on street racing.

Kemp injected funds by granting the Georgia Department of Public Safety $5 million to fight street racing and other crime in the Atlanta area.

