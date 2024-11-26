Gwinnett County Police Department teaching Rape Aggression Defense course

The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking to stop sex crimes against women before they ever happen.

The police department has opened enrollment for its latest Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) course beginning in January.

The program is open to women and girls who are 16 and older and offers hands-on tactical training from Gwinnett County's finest.

After the murder and attempted rape of nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, they have seen a surge in interest, Corporal Andres Comacho, an instructor, said.

Gwinnett County police say their Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) course has gained popularity following the attack of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Athens. Expand

"Classes are getting a little larger, to the point it’s kind of hard to manage, and we have to keep a cap," Comacho said.

The four-day course begins with lessons on risk awareness, reduction, and avoidance. Participants then move on to learning hands-on techniques designed to help them escape attacks.

"Every single day we’ll practice different kinds of techniques," Comacho said. He noted that participants range in age from 16 to as old as their fitness and capability allow. "We do not turn away anybody."

Women aged 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a female family member who is at least 18 years old and will also participate in the training.

On the final day, Comacho said the participants put their new skills to the test by practicing techniques on instructors in a controlled environment.

"Preventing the crime is very important," Comacho said. "Being safe out there is very important. We don’t always have to wait for a crime to happen for us to do something about it afterward."

The RAD course is designed to accommodate women of all fitness levels, with techniques tailored to be quick and effective, he said.

The course's next session is set to begin in January. It's open to participants from outside Gwinnett County as well.

To learn more about the course or to register, the county has posted information on its website.