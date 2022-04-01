Two teens arrested in the shooting death of man at a Gwinnett County strip mall

Two teens have been arrested and charged in the murder of a man outside a Gwinnett County strip mall earlier this week.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Manuel Sablon and Christian Garcia-Garcia were arrested for the shooting death of Enrique Razo. Both suspects are 19-years-old.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Indian Trail Court plaza around 12:20 a.m. on March 30 after reports of a shooting in the parking lot. A man was found dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified the man as 40-year-old Enrique Razo.

Investigators believe the incident began as an argument but escalated into gunfire in the strip mall parking lot.

"Sablon and Garcia-Garcia confronted Razo in the parking lot of 880 Indian Trail Rd. During the altercation, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia fired at Razo," a Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Razo was struck several times and died as a result of his injuries, authorities confirmed.

Loved ones also shared what they believe happened minutes before a man was murdered inside a busy strip mall.

His brother told FOX 5 an argument inside a bar spilled out into the parking lot of that plaza where the 39-year-old was eventually shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

"Oh, we're devastated," David Razo explained. "I can't sleep. I haven't slept for two days."

David never imagined Tuesday would be the last time he saw his brother Enrique alive.

Earlier that day, the brothers were at Indian Trail Court before David left for the night. Hours later, he got a horrifying call from a friend.

"Around 12:20, he called me was like 'hey, I got bad news.' He was like 'your brother got shot.' I'm like 'you're lying man. No for real.'

Sablon and Garcia-Garcia both faces charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

