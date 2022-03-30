Man found shot to death in parking lot of Gwinnett County strip mall

Investigators are searching for suspects after a man was gunned down overnight at a Gwinnett County strip mall.

Officials tell FOX 5 that at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the parking lot of Indian Court Trail Court plaza after reports of a shooting in the parking lot. Arriving officers found the victim, but it was too late to save his life and he died at the scene.

Detectives know the man's identity but aren't releasing any details other than to say he appears to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Investigators think this all started as an argument that escalated into gunfire in the strip mall parking lot.

Numerous evidence markers pointing out possible shell d casings could be seen in the parking area. Detectives said multiple rounds were fired, but wouldn't say how many times the victim has been shot.

They interviewed witnesses and looked for clues, including possible surveillance video.

No arrests have been made and police won't say how many people they might be trying to find. A description of either the gunman or a possible getaway vehicle also hasn't been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Gwinnett County detectives at at 770-513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

