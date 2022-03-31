Police identify man killed at busy Gwinnett County shopping plaza

Loved ones shared what they believe happened minutes before a man was murdered inside a busy strip mall.

Gwinnett County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Enrique Razo.

His brother told FOX 5 Atlanta an argument inside a bar spilled out into the parking lot of that plaza where the 39-year-old was eventually shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

"Oh, we're devastated," David Razo explained. "I can't sleep. I haven't slept for two days."

David never imagined Tuesday would be the last time he saw his brother Enrique alive.

Earlier that day, the two were here at Indian Trail Court before David left for the night.

Hours later, he got a horrifying call from a friend.

"Around 12:20, he called me was like 'hey, I got bad news.' He was like 'your brother got shot.' I'm like 'you're lying man. No for real.'"

David rushed to the plaza near Lilburn early Wednesday morning.

The plaza, located on Indian Trail Road near Burns Road, was surrounding by yellow crime scene tape and Gwinnett County police investigators.

David said he saw his younger brother's body near bushes in the lot.

"We never had problems with anybody. We're laid back people. I probably won't come back for a while. I feel like my life is at risk. What if they don't catch these guys," David described.

Police said someone shot and killed the father of two after an argument.

"Me and David and Rick would come here, and we would hang out," Enrique's friend Eli Corbett explained. "It's just not that type of place. You would never think this would happen."

Family and Friends said the 39-year-old lived nearby and was just two weeks away from his 40th birthday.

"It's hard to put into words. I met him when I was 18-years-old. He had a huge impact on me in my life. My heart breaks for him and his family," Corbett detailed.

Officers have interview several witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

David is now raising money on GoFundMe to give Enrique a proper funeral.

