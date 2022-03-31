Family still searching for answers 8 months after teen found dead in Gwinnett County park

It has been eight months of heartbreak for the family of a young woman who was found murdered in a Gwinnett County park.

The body of 18-year-old Tori Lang was found shot to death in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County on July 28.

"I kept saying Monday, eight is the start of a new beginning. I thought by now we'd have something, and we don't have anything," said Tamara Lang, Tori's aunt.

For her family, the pain of losing Tori is still fresh.

Her father, also named Torrey Lang, said each day is filled with heartbreak and grief.

"It's just been a challenge every day. Just trying to focus on living life. It's a challenge because it's empty. You don't want to be angry, but you're human at the end of the day," Torrey Lang said.

Her aunt said life has, of course, moved forward.

Tori's 19 birthday passed, the holidays came and went, but she said the family feels they are stuck in place.

"Because life happens and you go on. But you never really move on because you cannot move on from a pain that is so deep," Tamara Lang said.

According to authorities, Tori's car was set on fire and dumped at a nature preserve a few miles away.

It was found several days after her body was discovered on July 28.

No one has been arrested in connection to her death.

"We know there are a lot of people who know, but they're just not saying anything. We just want to know who did it and why they did it. We want them to be caught and brought to justice. That's all we're praying for," Tamara Lang said.

As they wait for justice, the family is doing what they can to keep Tori's memory alive.

They wear green and butterflies, make sure there are plenty of pictures of her around their homes, and decorate her gravesite for every holiday.

"Our biggest fear is that this thing goes dead and too much time passes and nothing has happened and this becomes somewhat of a cold case. We don't want that," Torrey Lang said.

Gwinnett County police said there are no new updates in the case.

Contact GCPD if you have any information that could help in this investigation.

