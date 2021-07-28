Body discovered at Gwinnett County park, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was discovered at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.
A Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said officers are on-scene.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
