Police find burned car of teen killed in Gwinnett County park

Police officers have found the vehicle of the teenaged victim found dead in Gwinnett County's Yellow River Park.

Authorities say 18-year-old Tori Lang was found shot and killed Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County on the morning of July 28.

Now, a week later, police confirmed with FOX 5 that they found Lang's light blue 2012 Nissan Versa in DeKalb County.

According to investigators, the vehicle was set on fire and dumped at the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve.

That's just about 4 miles from where Lang was shot.

The vehicle's discovery is the latest in the hunt for the teenager's killer. The motive for the killing is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

Lang's parents tell FOX 5 that their daughter was very familiar with Yellow River Park and had visited many times before.

The driver door is slightly damaged.

They're hoping someone out there has information that can help find whoever did this to their daughter.

"This demon has to be apprehended. This is the devil. He created hell on Earth for me and my family. This isn't something you get over. This was my only child, my baby," Tori Lang's father said.

Tori was a Stephenson High School honor graduate and an architectural engineering student.

If you have any information, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

You can help the family by donating here.

