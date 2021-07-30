Family searching for daughter's car after she was found killed in a Gwinnett County park

A couple in Lithonia is grieving the tragic death of their only child.

Authorities say 18-year-old Tori Lang was found shot and killed Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

Her father, also named Tori Lang, said he and his wife are struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

"We've got a killer loose, a monster who did this to my baby," Lang said.

He said his daughter was familiar with the Yellow River Park and had visited many times before.

Lang said he and his wife knew something was wrong when Tori didn't come home Wednesday.

At that point, Gwinnett County Police had released pictures of her tattoos, hoping to identify the woman who was killed at Yellow River Park.

Then, the couple got a call from Tori's best friend.

"Her and her friend, they grew up together since elementary school. They got the exact same tattoo. When she saw it, she knew it was my daughter," Lang said.

Lang and his wife are now asking for the public's help.

They say Tori's light blue 2012 Nissan Versa hasn't been found yet.

The car has damage to the driver's side door.

"The driver's door doesn't open. You gotta get in from the passenger's seat," Lang said.

They're hoping the car will help investigators track down the person responsible for taking their daughter's life.

"This demon has to be apprehended. This is the devil. He created hell on Earth for me and my family. This isn't something you get over. This was my only child, my baby," Lang said.

Tori was a Stephenson High School honor graduate and an architectural engineering student.

If you have any information, please contact Gwinnett County Police.

You can help the family by donating here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.