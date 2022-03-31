Fight involving pencil at Gwinnett high school sends student to hospital, principal says

A freshman at a Gwinnett County high school faces criminal charges for using a pencil as a weapon during a fight with another student, according to the principal.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Mountain View High School Principal Keith Chaney said a fist fight between the two students broke out before 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Lawrenceville school.

One student allegedly used a pencil on the other before they were separated, the letter said, and at least one student bled on the floor.

A school resource officer took the student armed with a pencil into custody while the other student went to the hospital. The hospitalized student's injuries are unclear, but school officials expect them to recover.

Chaney said both students will face disciplinary action and the pencil-wielding student will face criminal charges.

School officials asked students who shared video of the fight on social media to take it down.

"As a reminder, fighting is a violation of the school district's disciplinary code and will not be tolerated," Chaney's letter said.

The school is providing grief counselors for students and is increasing the number of school resource officers on campus.

"We all have a role to play when it comes to school safety," Chaney wrote. "It is now more important than ever to talk with your children, be aware of their social media activity, and listen to their concerns. In addition to the conversations we are having at school, I would also ask that you talk to your child(ren) about these topics. Our teens and young adults often make impulsive decisions without understanding the resulting ramifications."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE