Gwinnett County bus hijacking: Atlanta police release dashcam, bodycam video of chase

Atlanta police have released a series of videos that show their efforts to stop the deadly Gwinnett County transit bus hijacking on June 11.

The dash camera footage shows police weaving between lanes to try and keep up with the rogue bus. Body camera footage shows two separate officers hopping out of their squad cars with stop sticks to try and stop the bus.

These videos supplement the high speed chase that FOX 5 Atlanta viewers watched in real time as SKYFOX 5 flew over the hijacking.

Media reports showed that 39-year-old Joseph Grier was at the scene of a shooting at a food court in downtown Atlanta before hopping on the transit bus and shooting a passenger that he had gotten into an argument with.

Police said after 58-year-old Ernest Byrd Jr. was shot, Grier held the bus driver, Ernst, at gunpoint and forced him to drive all the way to Stone Mountain.

Grier's family told FOX 5 that he had recently lost his job and wasn't taking medication that was prescribed to him for mental health issues.

