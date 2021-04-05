Gwinnett authorities arrest 2 suspects in separate child exploitation cases

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said two child exploitation investigations netted arrests in Gwinnett County.

Authorities said Marcus Gamble was arrested on March 31 and accused of obscene internet contact with a child and two charges related to possession of material depicting a child sexually.

In a separate investigation, authorities said Junior Demas was arrested on April 1 and charged with three crimes, including obscene internet contact with a child and attempting to commit child molestation.

Both suspects are held at Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond, officials said Monday.

Officials said the arrests are the first two local arrests by the Gwinett County Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE). The unit was formed in January and focuses on apprehending violent criminal offenders, particularly in crimes related to children.

Officials said TRACE has assisted other agencies since its inception, including assisting in a human trafficking operation related to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

