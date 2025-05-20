Man killed in Stone Mountain Monday identified, no charges filed

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police have identified the man killed in a domestic-related shooting as 48-year-old Terrance Kinard of Stone Mountain. The incident occurred Monday morning on Salem Drive; one man was detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between individuals who knew each other, and the case remains under active investigation.



Gwinnett County police have identified the man killed in a domestic-related shooting Monday morning as 48-year-old Terrance Kinard of Stone Mountain.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed Monday morning on Salem Drive SW in Gwinnett County

What they're saying:

Authorities say the incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. in the area of Salem Drive. Officers from the South Precinct responded to a report of a person shot and arrived to find Kinard dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between two individuals who were known to each other. One man was detained for questioning, but as of Tuesday, no criminal charges have been filed. The investigation remains active.

Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene and continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Cash rewards are available for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.