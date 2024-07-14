At least 1 dead in major crash on I-85 South

article

Gwinnett County police have confirmed a major crash on I-85 South Sunday afternoon was fatal.

At least three people were involved in the crash on the interstate between the I-985 merge and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims also died.

Gwinnett County police said they would be releasing the severity of the injuries and an ETA on the opening of the roadway that had multiple lanes shut down for hours.

