This is when students in Spalding County are now expected to return to the classroom

article

Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools now will return to the classroom for a half day on Friday.

The district made that decision Wednesday after assessing the continued cleanup following last week's tornadoes. Five confirmed tornadoes, most EF-2 and one EF-3, tore through the county.

School staff reported back on Wednesday and will be back Thursday to help prepare to the schools to reopen.

Friday, high school student are expected to report at 7:40 a.m., elementary school starts at 8 a.m., and middle school at 8:30 a.m.

Students at the high schools will be released at 11 a.m., elementary schools at 11:45 a.m., and middle schools at 12:25 a.m.

Both breakfast and lunch will be served.

All schools will be returning to their normal hours on Monday.

Any student who are staying at different addresses after the storm should contact their schools with their new or temporary address.

No word on if any of the days off will need to be made up later in the year.