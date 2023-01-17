'God's Pit Crew': Virginia teams helps hard-hit Georgia residents rebuild after tornadoes

Help continues to pour in to those areas hit hard by last week’s deadly and dangerous tornados.

"What we do is we go in after disasters, and we just bring people hope," organizer Chris Chiles said.

The hum of chainsaws and generators filled the air as Chris Chiles and many of the volunteers with the "God’s Pit Crew" organization from Danville, Virginia came to help cleanup Griffin on Tuesday.

"We are getting trees off of houses, tarps on roofs, generators going and heaters, just seeing someone sleeping in their house, cold and water coming in, and just seeing the difference in them," Chiles said.

MORE RAIN SLOWS CLEAN-UP ACROSS STORM DAMAGED HENRY COUNTY

Helping people like David Tanner, who was inside his home with his family, when a tree came crashing down. Tanner and his family have slept inside with the damage since Thursday.

Tuesday, he finally received a generator.

"It’s the most important thing in a long time. I never thought something would happen like this," Tanner said.

"They do a great job. I’m so appreciative of them," Lisa Bradley said.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ The week after strong tornadoes tore through Griffin, Georgia, a Virginia team calling themselves "God’s Pit Crew" were out helping residents in their recovery efforts on Jan. 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

Lisa Bradley cannot thank organizers enough. A tarp covers the roof of her home and gratitude fills her heart.

"No lights. Most of us have to go sit in our cars because that’s all that we have," Bradley said.

BIDEN APPROVES DISASTER DECLARATION FOR GEORGIA AFTER DEADLY TORNADOES

The organization targeted three different areas Tuesday to help clean and brought in volunteers from across the Southeast. Heavy equipment was also brought in to get the job done.

"This is an older community with a lot of widowed ladies. There’s no way they would have been able to clean this up by themselves," Chiles said. "We just want people to know that they are loved and cared for."

"They aren’t asking for anything. They are doing it because God told them to do it and that’s where the blessing comes in at," Bradley said.

There is still time to help, volunteer or donate. Click here for more information.