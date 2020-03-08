Grand Princess cruise ship passengers heading to Dobbins Air Base

Passengers aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast where 21 people have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus will be transferred to a Georgia air base, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday.

The governor made the announcement after being briefed that 34 residents of Georgia and additional residents of the East Coast were currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship. Currently, 19 crew members and two others have tested positive for COVID-19 onboard the ship, which has remained near San Francisco.

According to Kemp, the passengers will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. There they will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

5 confirmed cases of coronavirus, two presumptive positive tests in Georgia

"I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested," Kemp said in a statement. "In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.

The passengers are expected to arrive at the air base late Monday or early Tuesday. The Grand Princess cruise is expected to dock in Oakland on Monday, according to the cruise line.

Health officials are still trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least nine other people who were on the same journey also were found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage.

President Trump tours CDC in Atlanta

“We know the coronavirus manifested among the previous passengers ... we will be testing everyone on the ship, we will be quarantining as necessary," Pence said. “We anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship, they will not need to disembark."

Another Princess cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

Georgia currently has five cases of COVID-19 and are awaiting results from two other presumptive positive tests as well.