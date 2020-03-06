White House: President Trump’s Visit to CDC back on

The on-again, off-again visit of President Donald Trump to Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is back on.

The White House announced late Friday morning that the trip which had been removed from his schedule late Thursday would take place after all.

President Trump explained to White House reporters Friday morning why the trip was cancelled in the first place.

The president said, “They thought there was a problem at CDC with somebody that had the virus. It turned out negative so we're seeing if we can do it. But yesterday afternoon, we were informed that there may have been a person with the virus and they now find out that that was a negative test. They've tested the person very fully and it was a negative test."

This will be President Trump’s first visit to the main campus of the C.D.C.

Mr. Trump made the comments as he signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200, including at least 2 people in Georgia.

The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.

The Senate passed the $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus.

President Trump had originally planned to sign the bill at the C.D.C.

The first stop on President Trump's Friday schedule is a visit to Tennessee, where deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville earlier this week.

