Independent Sandy Springs lab ready to test for coronavirus

The head of an independent Sandy Springs lab said Friday they are one of the first in metro Atlanta able to test people for the coronavirus.

Scientists at Life Hope Labs have spent the last two weeks developing their CDC-approved testing method.

"It's our goal here at Life Hope Labs to make sure that we can let the public feel comforted knowing that there are people and companies out there striving to meet their healthcare needs," said CEO Alan Brock.

MORE: President Trump tours CDC in Atlanta

The company has partnered with Southside Medical Center to use their mobile unit as a standalone testing site so that people who might have COVID-19 do not have to go to a doctor's office and risk infecting others.

Once Life Hope Labs receives a sample, their scientists said they can process it in under four hours and they can test process hundreds of them each day.

MORE: Health officials: Possible third coronavirus case in Georgia

Advertisement

"As of right now with our 12-hour shift and our 4-hour turnaround time, we can do around 846 samples," explained Molecular Technologist Jorenda David.

The lab is still working on final numbers, but they said the test will cost less than $250.

MORE: President Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US