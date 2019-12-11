Grady Memorial Hospital, Emory Midtown diverting emergency patients
ATLANTA - Two of metro Atlanta’s largest hospitals are turning people away.
Emory Healthcare said it is diverting ambulances away from its Midtown location because the hospital is “at-capacity.”
A hospital spokesperson said it has seen a high volume of patients since this weekend when Grady Memorial Hospital suffered a pipe burst, causing major flooding at the Level One Trauma Center.
Grady is also not accepting new patients.
Emory said it will still be taking walk-in emergencies only.
