Grady Memorial Hospital, Emory Midtown diverting emergency patients

Two of metro Atlanta’s largest hospitals are turning people away.

Emory Healthcare said it is diverting ambulances away from its Midtown location because the hospital is “at-capacity.”

A hospital spokesperson said it has seen a high volume of patients since this weekend when Grady Memorial Hospital suffered a pipe burst, causing major flooding at the Level One Trauma Center.

Grady is also not accepting new patients.

Emory said it will still be taking walk-in emergencies only.

