Gov. Kemp visiting medical pod at Floyd Medical Center

Governor Biran Kemp is getting a first-hand look at the way one Georgia community is preparing for more COVID-19 cases.

Kemp is scheduled to visit Floyd Medical Center in Rome, which has set up a specialized pod to treat non-critical patients. He's visiting Wednesday morning.

The temporary medical pod houses 20 beds. The mobile units were brought and built by the state.

The governor recently made a similar round in Albany, touring a medical pod at Phoebe Putney's North Campus.

Health officials said the state may not have reached its peak yet so these efforts are being ramped up just in case, and once the pandemic is over the governor said the pods will be available for any crisis we may face.

