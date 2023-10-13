Gov. Kemp tells state treasurer to buy $10M in bonds from Israel in show of support

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday morning that he has instructed the state treasurer to buy $10 million in bonds from Israel to support its defense efforts against the "militant Hamas regime."

The $10 million amount was the highest available on the market and brings Georgia's current investment in Israel in bonds to $25 million, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"Israel is one of Georgia's strongest allies and greatest friends, and our support for its people as they endure horrific attacks from terrorists is unwavering," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Purchasing these bonds is just the latest expression of that support. Though this conflict was not of Israel's choosing, we know they will be victorious in this fight against evil and those who seek its destruction. In addition to these bonds and other measures of support, Marty and I also ask that our fellow Georgians join us in praying for Israel's safety, for its swift victory, and for the families painfully impacted by the attacks."

Kemp traveled with his family and a delegation of state officials to Israel earlier this year. During their visit, they passed through several areas attacked during the initial incursions last Saturday, according to the governor.

The governor and first lady met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, and other Israeli officials to discuss security issues in the Middle East, among other topics.

Kemp has been vocal in his support of Israel and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of those who have been killed in Israel.

Thousands of people attended a rally in Sandy Springs on Tuesday to show their support of Israel. The event was organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Gov. Kemp recorded a message for the rally along with Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from the northern part of Gaza ahead of a feared ground offensive and the U.S. has raised its travel advisory on Israel to its second-highest level early Thursday, warning Americans that they should "reconsider" plans to visit.

The adjustment comes as the Israeli military responds to an unprecedented assault by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, which killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, including at least 25 Americans. The level 3 travel advisory is in place for all of Israel, though the city of Gaza remains a Level 4, or "do not travel" zone.

The U.S. has vowed full support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict. President Biden has ordered two U.S. aircraft carriers to deploy to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. He has also issued a global warning against joining the war against Israel.

The death toll has topped 2,500 for the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to the latest estimates. 27 of those were Americans, according to the White House.