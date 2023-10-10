Thousands rally in Sandy Springs to show support for Israel

In a display of unity and solidarity, thousands gathered in Sandy Springs Tuesday evening to show their unwavering support for Israel in the wake of war. The event, organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, brought together a diverse crowd, including members of the local community, faith leaders, and politicians.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul estimated roughly 1,500 people were inside the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, every seat in the theater was filled. He believed an additional, 2,000 stood outside.

Many of the attendees were there mourning the life of an Israeli soldier with ties to Atlanta. Dekel Swissa was just 23 years old. He lived in the Toco Hills area and completed a year of service before joining the military.

Thousands of people turned out to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center to show support for Israel and mourn the life of an Israeli soldier with ties to Atlanta who was killed in the attack over the weekend.

The event began with moving renditions of songs, both inside the theater and on the lawn, setting a tone of unity and empathy.

"When we found out the news yesterday, it was kind of a shock. It's only a matter of time until there's a name you recognize, a picture you recognize," said Jenn Handel from the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

Swissa was a former participant in the Shinshinim program and tragically lost his life during the attack in Israel on Saturday.

"For it to be someone that's so close within the Israeli community, someone who lived in our community for a year, worked in our synagogues, worked in our day schools, lived in our families, it's hard," she said.

The outpouring of support extended beyond the Jewish community. Handel highlighted the importance of solidarity leading up to the vigil.

"Not everybody coming tonight is Jewish. They are our allies in the Jewish community, and them being comfortable enough to use their voices to amplify our pain and our challenges is really important," she said.

The event featured video messages from Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock, along with a strong statement from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who emphasized that the city stands with Israel against terrorism.

Gov. Kemp and Marty sent a video to the massive group who gathered to show their support for Israel in Sandy Springs on Oct. 10, 2023.

"There isn't a person here tonight who doesn't have some sort of connection to Israel. Aside from my sister city friends, we have people who live here permanently," said Mayor Paul. "We mourn with our friends, our family members, our allies, all the way from Atlanta, 6,000 miles or more away to Jerusalem."

The organizers of the event said they hoped gatherings like this one would not be necessary again in the future. But they remain committed to supporting and defending Israel during throughout the war.