Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 18, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:48PM
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

FDA panel says decongestants don't work

The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a placebo, an FDA advisory panel said. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer breaks down the panel's findings with Alyse Eady.

Contractor says JJ Wilcox hasn't paid bill

The NFL veteran and former Georgia football standout still owes a landscaper for work almost a year after he went to court over the matter. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle looks into the lawsuit.

Academy of Country Music honors iconic voices

A star-studded evening of live music and tributes is coming back to FOX tonight with the Academy of Country Music Honors. Singer and songwriter Carly Pearce is returning as the host for the third year in a row, and she chatted with Joanne Feldman about country music's biggest night.

Day celebrates Georgia's state parks

There's no better time to explore one of Georgia's fascinating state parks than this Saturday. Sept. 23 is Your State Parks Day, which means many state parks and historic sites will be hosting special events.

Celebrity news update with Mani Millss

After years together, two high-profile celebrity couples are calling it quits. Plus, Halle Berry is calling out Drake for using a photo of her without her consent.

A trio of cats for Pet of the Day

Peaches and Etta are bonded sisters who want a new home together. Frosty takes a bit to warm but, but once he does he's very chatty and loves treats.

