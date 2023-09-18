Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 18, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

The truth about decongestants: Dr. Winawer appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about decongestants. The FDA recently said that phenylephrine, which can be found in many over-the-counter cold and flu medications, does not work. Instead, the FDA says Pseudoephedrine, which is found in Sudafed, is highly effective in helping people with stuff noses.

Former Falcon still owes landscaper: A college standout and former Atlanta Falcon was ordered by court to pay a landscaper for work. It's been almost a year since they went to court and J.J. Wilcox was ordered to pay for a nearly $50,000 backyard job by Accomplishing Interiors. Although Wilcox has paid for some of the work, he still owes and the business owner, Chris Pettite, he is not responding. Wilcox also did not respond to FOX 5 about this issue.

Carly Pearce talks about country awards show: The 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors kick off at 8 p.m., hosted by singer and songwriter Carly Pearce. Good Day Atlanta was able to catch up with Carly before the awards show.

Get out and visit a state park this weekend: This Saturday is Your State Parks Day and it's a chance to celebrate our state's incredible network of state parks and historic sites. One state park in Chattooga County is celebrating the day by hosting an Outdoor Adventure Day for families. FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken visited Sloppy Floyd State Park in Summerville.

Mani Mills has the latest celeb gossip: Entertainment contribute Mani Mills appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about two celeb breakups that shocked many people. Jeezy has filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai and Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are divorcing. Also, Halle Berry is calling out Drake for using her pic without consent.

Pet of the Day: Today our Pet of the Day is actually a duo -- Peaches and Etta. They are bonded sisters. Peaches is sweet and quiet and likes to be near friendly humans. Etta is affectionate and an outgoing diva. They are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.