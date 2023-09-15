Atlanta rapper Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins

article

The rapper from Atlanta known as Jeezy, 45, and television host and stylist Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 44, are headed to divorce court.

According to the divorce complaint filed in Fulton County on Sept. 14, the couple is living in a "bona fide state of separation" and there is "no hope for reconciliation."

The couple has a young daughter, born in 2021. Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were married March 27,201.

The document also says that the rapper, who filed the complaint, wants to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The couple entered into a prenuptial agreement shortly before their marriage, according to the complaint.

The couple celebrated their 2-year anniversary with a trip to Vietnam, according to People.com.

A recent post by Jeezy on Instagram seems to reference the divorce saying "Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me."

