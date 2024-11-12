Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 12, 2024

Published  November 12, 2024 1:15pm EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the featured guests and segment for Nov. 12, 2024:

Pink Pig will help raise money during holidays

Atlanta’s beloved Pink Pig returns to brighten the holidays: The beloved holiday tradition debuted at Atlanta’s Rich’s department store back in 1953, after which the pig-themed train ride became a "must-see" for children eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. After spending more than 15 years at Macy’s at Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead, The Pink Pig took a brief break starting in 2019 — but later this month, it’ll be a star attraction at the Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth.

Ruben Studdard talks about new album

Ruben Studdard talks first ever Christmas project "My Favorite Holiday": This marks Ruben Studdard's first-ever Christmas project. The five-song EP is introduced to the masses via the title track, "My Favorite Holiday." 
 

Scott Bagwill talks about 1,000-lb Best Friends

TLC's 1000-LB Best Friends Scott Bagwill, who is based in Atlanta: Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart and a wicked sense of humor. This girl gang has had each other's backs since high school, and they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood.
 

Raven Goodwin talks about Style Me For Christmas

Raven Goodwin, Pretty Vee and Sincerly Ward discuss the upcoming BET+ Holiday film  Style Me For Christmas: A boutique owner facing eviction finds an opportunity when tasked with styling a charming celebrity, blurring lines between business and pleasure. Watch the trailer here. 

Hearty fall recipes with Nichole Dandrea-Russert

Amy's Kitchen healthy soups and meals segment: 3 ways to make the chili into a full meal for the whole family or for veggie options at Thanksgiving.

Mz Shyneka talks entertainment

Mz. Shyneka gives the latest in entertainment news: Denzel Washington is hinting at retirement and Kevin Costner says he learned about his Yellow Stone fate with the rest of us. Mz. Shyneka of Streetz 94.5 gives the latest.

HOT TOPIC: Viewers react to UGA player video

HOT Topic: What did you think about the video clip of the UGA player on the field after the Ole Miss game?

LET'S TALK: People cutting back on holiday gatherings

LET'S TALK: People say they are cutting back on holiday gatherings this year. 

Meet Sophia: Pet of the Day

PET OF THE DAY: Meet Sophia. She's available from Fur Kids. 