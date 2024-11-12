Atlanta’s beloved Pink Pig returns to brighten the holidays

She took a few years off, but one of Santa’s most trusted holiday helpers is back in action this season!

We’re talking about the one and only Macy’s Pink Pig! The beloved holiday tradition debuted at Atlanta’s Rich’s department store back in 1953, after which the pig-themed train ride became a "must-see" for children eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. After spending more than 15 years at Macy’s at Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead, The Pink Pig took a brief break starting in 2019 — but later this month, it’ll be a star attraction at the Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth.

This year’s Georgia Festival of Trees will launch November 23rd and run through Sunday, December 1st at Gas South Convention Center. The festival features dozens of festive trees, wreaths, and other types of decor — all of which will be auctioned off to benefit local nonprofit organizations Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink. Organizers say there will also be regular live music and entertainment, boutique shopping, and lots of kid-friendly activities.

But, of course, many Atlantans will head to the festival to see The Pink Pig (it’s "Penelope" this time around) make her triumphant return. The ride will operate throughout the eight-day festival (except for the 27th and 28th, during which the festival is closed for Thanksgiving), and will cost $5 per rider. For more information on The Pink Pig and the Georgia Festival of Trees, click here.

Of course, we spent many mornings with The Pink Pig when she was at Lenox Square back in the day — so we couldn’t wait to be the first to welcome her back! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Gas South Convention Center!