Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 29, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 29, 2024 12:30pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments for May 29, 2024:

Generations face off on new 'MasterChef'

The new season of ;;MasterChef'' will feature home cooks from four different age groups - millennials, baby boomers, Gen Z, and Gen X - all facing off to see who takes home the top prize.

Gordon Ramsay's ‘MasterChef’: Just one week after "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" returned to FOX for a second season, the celebrated chef is back with another show marked by scorching hot competition. "MasterChef: Generations" premieres tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features home cooks from four different age groups: millennials, baby boomers, Gen Z, and Gen X. Auditions will air over the next four weeks, and judges will eventually award 20 of the home chefs with MasterChef aprons. Then, it’s "game on" — as those 20 contestants battle for the $250,000 prize and title of America’s MasterChef. READ FULL STORY
 

Atlanta doughnut king featured on 'Food Stars'

Kamal Grant — owner of Sublime Doughnuts and Magic Middles — competing on the second season of ''Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars,'' in which food and beverage industry entrepreneurs compete in a series of real-world challenges.

LIVE AT SUBLIME DOUGHNUTS: The second season of "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" continues tonight on FOX — and there's a "sweet" addition to this year's contestant list courtesy of Atlanta! Good Day Atlanta’s good friend Kamal Grant — owner of Sublime Doughnuts and Magic Middles — is part of this season’s competition, in which food and beverage industry entrepreneurs compete in a series of real-world challenges. The stakes are even higher this season, thanks to the addition of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"-alum Lisa Vanderpump, who will face off against Ramsay with her own team of entrepreneurs! At the beginning of the season, viewers will see the business owners "pitch" themselves to Ramsay and Vanderpump, each of whom will hand-select their "team" for the rest of the season. READ FULL STORY
 

Casting Call for May 29, 2024

Want to be in a new Tyler Perry production or are you looking for love? Entertainment insider Tess Hammock takes a look at the new productions looking for extras and background actors around metro Atlanta.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop. READ FULL STORY
 

'Queenie' stars talk adapting novel

Based on the best-selling book, Queenie follows the life, struggles, and triumphs of a 25-year-old Jamaican-British woman living in London. The show's stars Bellah and Dionne Brown chatted with Alex Whittler about taking the story from the page to the screen.

Series stars Dionne Brown and Bellah of Hulu’s ‘Queenie’: The series stars of "Queenie" join Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new series, which follows Queenie, who after a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. Queenie premieres Friday, June 7. All 8 Episodes will be available for streaming.
 

New film takes look at Clippers scandal

The Clippers scandal rocked the NBA and now a new docudrama is taking you behind the scenes of the fallout from former owner Donald Sterling's racist remarks. Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson portrays star basketball player Chris Paul, and he sat down with Sharon Lawson to talk about preparing for the role, working at a street drummer, and more.

J. Alphonse Nicholson portrays star basketball player Chris Paul in 'Clipped': Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. FX’s Clipped premieres Tuesday, June 4 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series with a new episode each following Tuesday. 

Free fun summer activities in metro Atlanta

If you are looking for fun activities around town that won't cost you a penny, there will be no shortage of them in the weeks ahead. Radio personality Beasy Baybe joins Joanne Feldman with some free fun events around the city.

Beasy Baybie: If you are looking for fun activities around town that won't cost you a penny, there will be no shortage of them in the weeks ahead. Radio personality Beasy Baybe joins Joanne Feldman with some free fun events around the city.