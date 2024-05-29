Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 29, 2024

Featured guests and segments for May 29, 2024:

Gordon Ramsay's ‘MasterChef’: Just one week after "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" returned to FOX for a second season, the celebrated chef is back with another show marked by scorching hot competition. "MasterChef: Generations" premieres tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features home cooks from four different age groups: millennials, baby boomers, Gen Z, and Gen X. Auditions will air over the next four weeks, and judges will eventually award 20 of the home chefs with MasterChef aprons. Then, it’s "game on" — as those 20 contestants battle for the $250,000 prize and title of America’s MasterChef. READ FULL STORY



LIVE AT SUBLIME DOUGHNUTS: The second season of "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" continues tonight on FOX — and there's a "sweet" addition to this year's contestant list courtesy of Atlanta! Good Day Atlanta’s good friend Kamal Grant — owner of Sublime Doughnuts and Magic Middles — is part of this season’s competition, in which food and beverage industry entrepreneurs compete in a series of real-world challenges. The stakes are even higher this season, thanks to the addition of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"-alum Lisa Vanderpump, who will face off against Ramsay with her own team of entrepreneurs! At the beginning of the season, viewers will see the business owners "pitch" themselves to Ramsay and Vanderpump, each of whom will hand-select their "team" for the rest of the season. READ FULL STORY.



Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop. READ FULL STORY



Series stars Dionne Brown and Bellah of Hulu’s ‘Queenie’: The series stars of "Queenie" join Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new series, which follows Queenie, who after a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. Queenie premieres Friday, June 7. All 8 Episodes will be available for streaming.



J. Alphonse Nicholson portrays star basketball player Chris Paul in 'Clipped': Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. FX’s Clipped premieres Tuesday, June 4 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series with a new episode each following Tuesday.

Beasy Baybie: If you are looking for fun activities around town that won't cost you a penny, there will be no shortage of them in the weeks ahead. Radio personality Beasy Baybe joins Joanne Feldman with some free fun events around the city.