Casting Call for May 29, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. An untitled project from Tyler Perry Studios is casting bus riders, laundromat patrons, and supermarket shoppers. Producers are looking for men and women between the ages of 18 and 65 who are "natural-looking" African Americans. The shoot will be filmed on June 3. Submit your name, number, age and date of birth, clothing sizes (shoes, shirts, jacket, shoes, etc.), your city and state of residence, car photo (make, model, year, color), and two recent pictures (headshot, full body) to strawextras2024@gmail.com with the subject "ND BG 6/3."

2. A new project nicknamed "Weapons" is looking for shoppers and men and women with cars (no red, black or white cars) for a shoot on June 4 in Jonesboro. Send pictures of your car, its make, model, year, and color as well as your name, contact info, height, weight, and age to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject "JONESBORO SHOPPER."

3. A project nicknamed "Sleigh Ride" needs people to act as audience members, vendors, and ushers for a shoot at Atlanta's Fox Theater on June 11 and 12. All genders and all ethnicities are encouraged to apply, though applicants will need to be 18 years old or older. To apply, submit your full legal name, contact info, two pictures (recent headshot and full body), current weight and size, height, and confirmation of availability to sleighride@ahartcasting.com with the subject "FOX."

4. A family-friendly network dating show is looking for Georgia singles and young professionals ages 25 to 40 who have tried online dating with no success. The show is not an elimination-based show. Apply at https://castingteam.formstack.com/forms/datecasting_ga

Jobs:

1. Trilith Studios is hiring a guest services team member in its Security Department. Applicants should have exceptional guest service, be able to establish and maintain relationships with Trilith guests, and have strong interpersonal skills. Apply at: https://trilithstudios.bamboohr.com/careers

2. The Creators Brand is looking for interns to work as content creators, in its media team, or as an events assistant in metro Atlanta. The company also has remote internships working as an administrative assistant, as a brand ambassador, or in its public relations department. The deadline to apply is June 18. Apply by emailing TheCreatorsBrand@gmail.com or click on the link in their Instagram bio.

News:

The Atlanta Film Society is hosting a PA Academy at Electric Owl Studios on June 8 to 10. In the course, you'll learn how to break into the film and television industry. It includes classes on terminology and paperwork, film crew titles, job descriptions, hierarchies, department duties and responsibilities, and everything you need to know to start your career. Scholarships are available Register at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/upcoming