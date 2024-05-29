'Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars' features Atlanta doughnut king

The second season of "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" continues tonight on FOX — and there's a "sweet" addition to this year's contestant list courtesy of Atlanta!

Good Day Atlanta’s good friend Kamal Grant — owner of Sublime Doughnuts and Magic Middles — is part of this season’s competition, in which food and beverage industry entrepreneurs compete in a series of real-world challenges. The stakes are even higher this season, thanks to the addition of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"-alum Lisa Vanderpump, who will face off against Ramsay with her own team of entrepreneurs! In the first episode, viewers saw the business owners "pitch" themselves to Ramsay and Vanderpump, each of whom hand-selected their "team" for the rest of the season. And Grant is Team Vanderpump!

Now comes the fun part: Ramsay and Vanderpump will put their teams through a series of challenges, weeding through the business owners until only one remains. That person — who may just be the next great culinary entrepreneur — wins the grand prize of $250,000.

While we have to wait and watch to see how Kamal Grant fares in the competition, we already know he has what it takes to build a successful brand. Grant opened the first Sublime Doughnuts location (on 10th Street near Georgia Tech) back in 2008, after spending time in the Navy and studying at the Culinary Institute of America — and today, it’s the go-to for many an Atlantan with a craving for something sweet! Grant also recently introduced Magic Middles, re-imagining the famed nostalgic treat for modern shoppers!

For more information on "Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" — click here. And don’t miss tonight's all-new episode at 9:00 p.m. right here on FOX!