Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 28, 2024

Rob Lowe speaking at SCAD commencements: You’ll be seeing a lot of Rob Lowe on FOX 5 Atlanta soon when his hit shows "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Floor" both return for new seasons. But first, the Emmy-nominated actor is traveling to Georgia to take on an exciting new role.

This weekend, Lowe will serve as the commencement speaker for Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) at both the Savannah and Atlanta ceremonies. During our recent visit to New York for the FOX upfront presentation, we sat down with Lowe and asked him about preparing for the speeches.

READ FULL STORY

Corinne Foxx talks working with her Oscar-winning dad on "Beat Shazam": Corinne Foxx is pretty busy these days — not that she’s complaining about anything.

"I’m so happy, obviously," says the recently engaged "Beat Shazam" DJ. "I actually was engaged for maybe, like, seven months before I announced it, so I got to have my own little private time and enjoy it with my friends and my family, but now we're in the thick of wedding planning."

And in the middle of all that wedding planning, Foxx is also back to work on "Beat Shazam," as the show’s seventh season premieres on FOX 5 Atlanta. Starring Foxx and her father — Oscar winner Jamie Foxx — the musical game show features teams of two testing their knowledge of popular music.

READ FULL STORY

Summer travel trends with Garrett Townsend: AAA expects people to be traveling in record numbers both across the United States and internationally this summer. If you're still trying to come up with a travel plan, Garrett Townsend has his eye on some of the most popular destinations. Learn more at AAA Travel.

Smokie Norful on his new album, "I Still Have You": Norful's an award-wining recording artist, educator, and world-renowned pastor. His new album, "I Still Have You" is a celebration of his musical history and numerous hits.

Carew Papritz's advice to avoid the post-grad slump: Graduation is typically seen as a time of celebration and excitement, but for some recent college graduates, it can instead bring feelings of anxiety or despair. Author Carew Papritz digs into the reasons behind the post-graduation slump and offer advice on how to avoid it.

Entertainment news update with Christal Jordan: Former reality TV star Bethenny Frankel is feuding with Chanel after she was denied entry into their Chicago store. A Cannes security guard is under fire again after disrespecting another actress on the red carpet.