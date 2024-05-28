Rob Lowe prepares for SCAD grad speeches

You’ll be seeing a lot of Rob Lowe on FOX 5 Atlanta soon when his hit shows "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Floor" both return for new seasons. But first, the Emmy-nominated actor is traveling to Georgia to take on an exciting new role.

This weekend, Lowe will serve as the commencement speaker for Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) at both the Savannah and Atlanta ceremonies. During our recent visit to New York for the FOX upfront presentation, we sat down with Lowe and asked him about preparing for the speeches.

"I have two sons, I’ve been through it with them," says Lowe. "And it's a really important moment. These kids are going out into the real world, and you get to be a coach for a second and give them a little bit of insight. And it's really, really an honor to have the attention of those young men and women at that moment in their lives. Super important," Lowe said.

The SCAD graduation ceremonies will take place in Savannah on Saturday, June 1 and in Atlanta on Sunday, June 2 — this year also marks the school’s 45th anniversary.

To hear more of our interview with Rob Lowe — including his assessment of the food at Truist Park and golfing here in Georgia — click the video player in this article.