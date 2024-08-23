Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 23, 2024

Sandy Springs hosts tai chi classes on City Green: Experts say it’s a low-impact workout that can increase strength and flexibility while also reducing stress. And now, one metro Atlanta city wants to make the ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi easily accessible to everyone.

The City of Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department has partnered with Florin Szondi of USA Chen Taiji Center to offer Tai Chi on the City Green, held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday. According to a 2022 article published by Harvard Medical School, research suggests that practicing tai chi results in a lengthy list of health benefits, including improving muscle strength, balance, and flexibility. And because it’s a slow-moving and low-impact practice, experts say it can be ideal for people of all ages and abilities.

One of those tai chi experts is Florin Szondi, who boasts more than 40 years of tai chi practice and instruction and is the president of the Atlanta-based USA Chen Taiji Center. Szondi says tai chi — developed as a martial art — is based around several principles including moving with relaxed joints, synchronizing body movements, and keeping a continuous flow. Along with leading regular workshops, Szondi also coordinates the International Tai Chi Instructors Certification Course.

To register for a spot on the Wednesday and Friday morning sessions on the City Green in Sandy Springs, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Florin Szondi, learning more about the physical and mental benefits of tai chi.

Zoe Kravitz on her directorial debut, "Blink Twice": Following acclaimed performances in projects including "The Batman" and "Big Little Lies," Zoë Kravitz is expanding her resume with some exciting new roles: director, writer, and producer.

Kravitz makes her directorial debut with "Blink Twice," the new psychological thriller opening in theaters this weekend from Amazon MGM Studios. The film stars Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire and Naomi Ackie as the woman invited to his luxurious private island. Sounds romantic, right?

Not exactly.

"The idea with the storytelling, visually, was that things that originally feel beautiful and luxurious become haunting and terrifying," says Kravitz. "There’s a reason why you never really get a real understanding of the geography of the place, you know? I wanted things to feel disorienting."

Early buzz has already drawn comparisons between Kravitz’s script (co-written with E.T. Feigenbaum) and real-life headlines surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. But Kravitz says the project actually predates the #MeToo movement.

"I started writing in the summer of 2017," she says. "And so, it was a really interesting process to have these headlines come up and having to kind of rewrite the script based off of what was happening culturally."

Along with Tatum and Ackie, Kravitz assembled an all-star cast for the film, including Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

For more information on "Blink Twice," click here. Click the video player in this article to hear more from our one-on-one interview with director, writer, and producer Zoë Kravitz.

Burgers With Buck visits The Spot Sports Bar & Grill: Looking for a sports bar in Decatur? The Spot has burgers, lamb chops, fresh seafood, wings, and a huge liquor selection. The restaurant has a legendary Taco Tuesday Nights with karaoke, and 3 full bars. Check out their menu here.

COO and President of the Atlanta Dream Morgan Shaw Parker talks about the second half of the season and upcoming game at State Farm Arena: The Atlanta Dream are set to play their second of two games against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena on Monday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The first match-up set the record for attendance of an WNBA game in the state of Georgia with a sold-out crowd of 17,575, and the rematch is expected to break the record again. The team announced that legendary Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob would perform at halftime. Additionally, members of the 1996 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Team will be in attendance to celebrate their historic achievement in Atlanta.

Lecrae just released his new single "Still Here": The rapper is also gearing up for another single release in September. He talks all things new music, career longevity, mental health, as well as 20 years as a music executive and founder with Reach Records.

Food Truck Friday spotlight on Untitled Food Truck: Street Food or food in the street? The Untitled Food Truck delivers gourmet quality restaurant-style food to the streets or your local event. The Untitled Food Truck is the baby of local favorites Ms. Iceys Kitchen and APT 4B. For more information, click here.

Pike Nurseries whips up a Ginger Beer Mojito Mocktail: Find a Pike Nurseries location near you, click here.

Griff on upcoming events: We are nearing the end of two seasons -- summer and preseason football! Praise 102.5's Griff previewed multiple upcoming sports and entertainment events coming up in metro Atlanta.