Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 21, 2024

Here are the special guests and featured segments for Aug. 21:

Oscar winner Gary Oldman is nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his leading role in the Apple TV+ spy series "Slow Horses,": It's a show which scored a total of nine Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. He’s one of the most acclaimed actors working today — and next month, Gary Oldman could make him his first Primetime Emmy Award.

Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre launches 29th season with "The Color Purple": Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre is dubbing its 29th season "A Feast for the Soul" — and the creative team says no show embodies that spirit quite like the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple." Aurora Theatre’s season-opening production of "The Color Purple" runs through September 15th on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tessa Thompson and Netflix want to know whose side you're on in the upcoming psychological thriller "His and Hers". And get your screenplay in front of the right people, and earn cash while doing so by submitting your work to the Atlanta Film Festival. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has this week's casting call announcements.

National Senior Citizen Day Spotlight on Local Atlanta Seniors in the Workforce: National Senior Citizens Day, a national holiday created by President Reagan in 1988 to honor seniors in the US who have positively contributed to society. We spoke with a local Atlanta area senior, who, rather than retire, is still active in the workforce as a caregiver for less active seniors throughout the community.

National Wellness Month Tips with Jackie Paige: Every August is National Wellness Month a time to prioritize your self-care, reduce stress, and create healthier habits to feel like your best self! We can often put our health and wellness on the back burner due to work deadlines, traffic, family obligations and other stressors. Research has shown self-care can help increase happiness by up to 71%. Keep up with Jackie Paige middays 10-3pm on MAJIC 107.5 97.5