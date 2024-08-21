Aurora Theatre launches 29th season with 'The Color Purple'

Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre is dubbing its 29th season "A Feast for the Soul" — and the creative team says no show embodies that spirit quite like the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple."

Aurora Theatre’s season-opening production of "The Color Purple" runs through Sept. 15 on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. The run comes right on the heels of last year’s award-winning film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which starred Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and the Oscar-nominated Danielle Brooks. The film and stage musical are, of course, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Eatonton, Georgia-born writer Alice Walker.

"The Color Purple" tells the story of Celie (played in this production by Amitria Fanae'), a woman in rural Georgia who discovers her own strength with the help of the powerful women around her. Also starring in the Aurora Theatre production are Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Shena Renee, Adam Washington, and Lawrence Flowers; Atlanta theatre mainstay Candy McLellan Davison — seen last year in Aurora’s hilarious production of "The Play That Goes Wrong" — serves as director.

Tickets for "The Color Purple" start at $31 and are on sale now — click here for showtimes and to purchase tickets. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Lawrenceville, spending a little time with the cast and crew and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the show.