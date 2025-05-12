High-speed rail plans between Atlanta and Savannah advance

article

The Brief GDOT is studying high-speed rail options between Atlanta and Savannah, with speeds exceeding 125 mph. Proposed routes could include stations in Augusta, Athens, and Macon. Project planning continues through 2027, with a possible launch by 2035.



A new high-speed rail line that could one day connect Atlanta to Savannah in just a few hours is gaining momentum, with Georgia transportation officials exploring options for its development, according to Railway Supply.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced a feasibility study in January to examine the possibility of a passenger train traveling at speeds over 125 miles per hour between the two cities. The project could include stops in Augusta, Athens, and Macon, depending on the route selected.

Multiple track options are under consideration, and GDOT is planning to host public meetings to gather community input. The feasibility study is expected to continue through 2027, after which an environmental review would begin.

What's next:

If the timeline holds, the rail line could be operational by 2035, offering a faster, more efficient travel option between major cities across Georgia.