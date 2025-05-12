11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after a shooting over the weekend in DeKalb County.
Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 4200 block of Autumn Hill Drive on Saturday morning.
What we know:
Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say they arrived at the home shortly before 11 a.m. and found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot once.
Medics rushed the child to a local hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is not known.
What we don't know:
While details about the situation are limited, officials say they are investigating this as a "possible accidental self-inflicted shooting."
Police have not released the child's name at this time.
It is not known if anyone will face charges connected with the shooting.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a statement by the DeKalb County Police Department.