11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after shooting at DeKalb County home

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after a shooting over the weekend in DeKalb County.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 4200 block of Autumn Hill Drive on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say they arrived at the home shortly before 11 a.m. and found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot once.

Medics rushed the child to a local hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is not known.

What we don't know:

While details about the situation are limited, officials say they are investigating this as a "possible accidental self-inflicted shooting."

Police have not released the child's name at this time.

It is not known if anyone will face charges connected with the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.