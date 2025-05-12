Father-son duo attempting to break rowing world record to support veterans

The Brief Metro Atlanta's Tim and Harrison Crockett are braving the unpredictable Pacific Ocean to become the father-son duo to row the thousands of miles from California to Hawaii. Tim Crockett started ocean rowing after the sudden death of one of his military buddies and his desire to help raise awareness for veteran mental health. The pair plan to row 12 hours a day for at least 40 days, giving them plenty of time to discover new depths to their relationship.



This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a metro Atlanta father is about to embark on a bold journey to bring attention to the issues veterans face.

For Tim Crockett, the matter is personal. He and his son are just days away from a world record attempt on the unpredictable Pacific Ocean.

Its unforgiving waves are the stuff legends are made of, but that's not enough to scare the military veteran. In fact, for him, that's nature's invitation to test fate again.

The backstory:

"I'm comfortable in the environment. Being either on, in, or under the water - it was the majority of my adult life," Crockett said.

Years ago, Crockett, who's from the United Kingdom, joined the Royal Marines not long after finishing school, so being on the water is second nature to him.

Nearly 30 years after leaving the service, he reconnected with a military buddy on social media. Just six weeks later, Crockett learned his friend had taken his own life. He decided to do something bold and drastic to raise awareness of veterans' mental health.

"I knew it wasn't something as simple as an ice bucket challenge or push-up challenge or even running marathons - something like that," he said.

Instead, Crockett found ocean rowing.

In 2018, he rowed over 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

It was just him and his 24-foot row boat named The Kraken, like the mythical monster portrayed in movies like "Clash of the Titans."

In 2018, veteran Tim Crockett rowed over 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean. (Courtesy of Tim Crockett)

After 63 days, Crockett hugged his family again after completing his journey. Seven years later, he's embarking on a new adventure.

What they're saying:

He and his 19-year-old son, Harrison, hope to become the first father-son duo to row 2,400 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.

"Honestly, I think it'll be a lot better not doing it solo, doing it with my father," Harrison Crockett remarked. "Hopefully, we don't end up hating each other after this."

Harrison is in his first year at the University of North Georgia. He and his dad's preparations began over a year ago. They've been making sure they'll be in prime physical and mental shape for the voyage.

"One of the important things is that you have good technique so you don't develop injuries, and then from there it's more of a mental game, kinda getting used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable," Tim Crockett suggested.

Tim and Harrison Crockett are getting ready for their attempt to break a world record onboard The Kraken. (Courtesy of Tim Crockett)

Part of that will be knowing how to cope with the uncontrollable.

"One of the biggest factors you have no control over is, of course, the weather," Crockett said. "You have to be ready for anything you could come across."

The Kraken is equipped with all sorts of equipment, including tools to repair anything in case they run into trouble.

"Just about every piece of equipment that could break on board we have a spare for, as well as equipment that can help repair things," Crockett said.

For more practical matters, The Kraken will be stocked with military rations, snacks, and anti-inflammatory foods. There's even a place to sleep. When it comes to using the bathroom, there won't be any room for modesty.

"It's basically bucket and chuck it," Crockett joked.

"It's going in a bucket. Won't be so bad as long the other guy looks the other way," Harrison admitted.

Dig deeper:

The duo plan to row 12 hours a day for at least 40 days, giving them plenty of time to discover new depths to their relationship.

"I cherish every moment with him," Harrison said. "It'll just be an 'us' thing. It'll be very memorable."

"I think it's just going to be a huge opportunity for a father and son to do something that most kids and fathers today won't even have dreamed of," Crockett said.

Their bigger mission is to bring visibility to the mental health issues many veterans face. The money the Crocketts raise will go toward recreational therapy rowing programs that would help vets tame their own Krakens.

"That was my analogy to mental health. The Kraken may pull you down into the darkness, but if you contain that, you can stay in the light," Tim says. "Just because you're going through darkness or suffering with something at the moment doesn't mean that you can't regenerate and overcome."

What you can do:

You can learn more about the Crockett's attempt and donate on their website.