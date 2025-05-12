Major drug bust at Atlanta home ends with 4 arrests, police say

article

Four men are facing multiple charges after a major drug bust at an Atlanta home, police say.

Officials say they found multiple narcotics when they executed a search warrant at the home on Bonniview Street SW in April.

What we know:

Body camera footage captured the moments officers arrested the men during the search at the home.

Officials say one of the men was found while he was trying to hide in the trees near the home. The three others were arrested a short time later.

During their search, police say they found 32.18 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 102 grams of Xanax, 1,020 grams of MDMA, 124.7 grams of Oxycodone, 12 1-pint bottles of Promethazine, 132 grams of THC gummies, and 31 grams of Dextroamphetamine.

The officers also recovered $17,060.00 and three firearms - a Ruger revolver, a FN Herstal pistol, and a Glock 9mm pistol.

Three men, identified as 37-year-old Antavious Boswell, 21-year-old Antonio Boswell, and 45-year-old Torey Cody, are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Officials say the fourth man, identified as 30-year-old Marcus Johnson, had a warrant out for his arrest from DeKalb County on charges of aggravated battery and family violence.