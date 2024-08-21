Gary Oldman talks 'Slow Horses' Emmy nominations

He’s one of the most acclaimed actors working today — and next month, Gary Oldman could take home his first Primetime Emmy Award.

The "Darkest Hour" Oscar winner is nominated for his leading role in the Apple TV+ spy series "Slow Horses," a show which scored a total of nine Emmy nominations for its third season, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

"We're very proud of the show," Oldman said. "And the fact that it really moved outside of the UK and has become a sort of international show is a credit to, I think, how good it is. So, it's nice to be acknowledged, and I'm thrilled for everybody that they're getting the recognition that they are."

Oldman’s sole previous Emmy nomination came more than 20 years ago, for his guest-starring role on the sitcom "Friends." But when it comes to "Slow Horses," the actor says the real reward is getting to dig deeply into his character, grumpy and messy spy Jackson Lamb.

"I love the sort of directness of the character. That certainly is great fun," says Oldman. "And we give you espionage with all the warts and all. And this group of people, it's a joy to be with the crew and the cast…this is the same group of people from the get-go."

"Slow Horses" returns to Apple TV+ for a fourth season on Sept. 4, and has already been renewed for a fifth season.