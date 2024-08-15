Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 15, 2024

Cirque du Soleil’s "Corteo" returns to Gas South Arena in Duluth:

Who needs a Big Top when you’ve got an entire arena in which to stage a Cirque du Soleil show?

Cirque du Soleil’s "Corteo" opens today at Duluth’s Gas South Arena and runs for six performances through Sunday, Aug. 18. The show is one of the most popular in Cirque du Soleil history, thrilling more than 10 million audience members around the world since it first premiered in Montreal in 2005. And yes, metro Atlanta audiences are among those millions of spectators; "Corteo" previously took over the Duluth arena in 2018 for a successful engagement (during which Good Day Atlanta spent a live morning with the incredible performers).

So, what’s "Corteo" about? The show centers on a clown named Mauro imagining his own funeral. If that sounds grim, don’t worry — it’s anything but. Mauro dreams up a burial that involves a festive procession, which means the kind of vibrant, colorful evening you’d expect from Cirque du Soleil. The show is uniquely staged, with a central stage and seats on either side, giving audiences a view of the performers…and each other.

Showtimes for "Corteo" are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on tickets, click here.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth) getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the "Corteo" cast creates magic. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Emmanuel Lewis talks second annual Radio, Music & Film Summit: The summit is happening August 16 and 17, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Conference Center at 1031 Virginia Avenue in Hapeville. The summit, which saw a sellout in its inaugural year, has generated significant excitement and anticipation, with fewer than 100 tickets remaining for this year's event. The Friday kick-off and Saturday workshops are free to the public. For ticket information click here.

Tim Jo and Angela Grovey of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt": You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This season, Morris Chestnut joins the cast as Cory Cash. "Reasonable Doubt" premieres on Hulu on Aug. 22 with two new episodes followed by weekly episodes every Thursday. Watch the trailer here.

Toni Trucks talks the final season of "Seal Team": Toni Trucks stars as Lisa Davis on the hit series "Seal Team," which is in its seventh and final season on Paramount+. Failure isn't an option for the new Navy SEALs, and that kind of pressure can take a toll on the members of the special operations forces' most elite unit. This team - which includes Jason, the group's intense leader, and Ray, Jason's longtime confidant, along with loyal soldier Sonny and SEAL hopeful Clay - trains, plans and executes some of the most dangerous, high-stakes missions and deploys for clandestine missions around the globe at a moment's notice. A new episode will drop weekly with the series finale taking place on Oct. 6. Click here to watch the trailer.

Jay Will gives us the scoop on his role in the upcoming film, "Rob Peace": "Rob Peace" is the true story of an inner-city Newark kid who attends Yale yet ultimately succumbs to harsh economic realities and the demons of his past. Jay Will, who has starred in roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Tulsa King," delivers a remarkable performance in the starring role of "Rob Peace." At the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Will received praise for his performance, described as "moving" and "masterfully played" and a "breakthrough role". Watch the trailer here.

Courtney Bee dishes on hosting "We Playin' Spades" with Nick Cannon: Actor, comedian, and television host Nick Cannon and comedian and actress Courtney Bee are pulling up to the table with some of the biggest names in entertainment for no-holds-barred competition and conversation where anything is up for debate! This ain’t no cookie cutter game. We’re playing real spades just like at the family cookout. So no talking across the table and if you renege - Nick and Courtney are gonna call you out! So our celebrity guests better be tough, or they will get run off the table.

Chadwick Boyd makes a Tomato Tart with Herbed Cheese and Basil: It’s tomato time! For all you tomato pie lovers, food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joined Good Day today with an outdoor party twist! He’s going to show how to use puff pastry as a canvas to make a tomato tart with gorgeous ripe summer tomatoes. Follow him on social media @chadwickboyd